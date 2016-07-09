Top Stations
Obscure Elements
In the final programme in our Elements series, Jus
9/28/2016
30:00
Gold (Au)
Why do we value this practically useless metal so
9/21/2016
29:59
Thorium (Th)
This radioactive metal holds the promise of thousa
9/16/2016
29:58
Platinum group (Pt, Pd, Ru, Rh, Os, Ir)
Six extremely rare metals that clean your car exha
9/7/2016
30:00
Arsenic (As)
The macabre poison we know from crime novels and h
8/31/2016
30:00
Elements