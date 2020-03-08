Radio Logo
Economy
EconTalk is an award-winning weekly talk show about economics in daily life.
Stamford, USA / Talk Podcast, Economy, Education, Politics
EconTalk is an award-winning weekly talk show about economics in daily life.
  • John Kay and Mervyn King on Radical Uncertainty
    John Kay and Mervyn King talk about their book, Ra
    8/3/2020
    1:14:11
  • Nassim Nicholas Taleb on the Pandemic
    Nassim Nicholas Taleb talks about the pandemic wit
    7/27/2020
    1:07:44
  • Glenn Loury on Race, Inequality, and America
    Economist and author Glenn Loury of Brown Universi
    7/20/2020
    57:33
  • Josh Williams on Online Gaming, Blockchain, and Forte
    Josh Williams, co-founder and CEO of the blockchai
    7/13/2020
    1:13:56
  • Robert Lerman on Apprenticeships
    Economist Robert Lerman of the Urban Institute tal
    7/6/2020
    1:03:12

About EconTalk

EconTalk is an award-winning weekly talk show about economics in daily life. Featured guests include renowned economics professors, Nobel Prize winners, and exciting speakers on all kinds of topical matters related to economic thought. Host Russ Roberts, of the Library of Economics and Liberty and the Hoover Institution, draws listeners in with lively guests and creative repartee. Topics include health care, business cycles, economic growth, free trade, education, finance, politics, sports, book reviews, and the curiosities of everyday decision-making.

