RND
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Hi, I'm Dax Shepard, and I love talking to people.
USA / Podcast, Comedy
Hi, I’m Dax Shepard, and I love talking to people.
Available Episodes

5 of 244
  • Bradley Edwards
    Brad Edwards is a nationally recognized Board Cert
    8/6/2020
    1:33:08
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
    Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Smash, Central Park) is
    8/3/2020
    1:25:23
  • Angela Duckworth
    Angela Duckworth is an American academic, psycholo
    7/30/2020
    1:48:02
  • Dave Franco
    Dave Franco (Neighbors, The Disaster Artist, Now Y
    7/27/2020
    1:22:23
  • Travis Pastrana
    Travis Pastrana an American professional motorspor
    7/23/2020
    1:38:13

About Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Hi, I’m Dax Shepard, and I love talking to people. I am endlessly fascinated by the messiness of being human, and I find people who are vulnerable and honest about their struggles and shortcomings to be incredibly sexy. I invite you to join me as I explore other people’s stories. We will celebrate, above all, the challenges and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. What qualifies me for such an endeavor? More than a decade of sobriety, a degree in Anthropology and four years of improv training. I will attempt to discover human “truths” without any laboratory work, clinical trials or data collection. I will be, in the great tradition of 16th-century scientists, an Armchair Expert.

Radio your way - Download now for free