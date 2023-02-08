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WSND 88.9 FM / Reggae Street
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WSND 88.9 FM / Reggae Street

Reggae
WSND 88.9 FM / Reggae Street
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About WSND 88.9 FM / Reggae Street
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WSND-FM (88.9 MHz) is a non-commercial FM radio station licensed to Notre Dame, Indiana. It is owned by the University of Notre Dame and serves the South Bend – Mishawaka metropolitan area and other parts Michigan and Indiana known as "Michiana." The station airs classical music during the day. In the evening, WSND-FM features other genres of music including jazz, folk, big bands, reggae , blues, Broadway showtunes and Celtic music.

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SpanishEnglishIndianaUSAReggae
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