About WSND 88.9 FM / Reggae Street

About WSND 88.9 FM / Reggae Street

About WSND 88.9 FM / Reggae Street

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WSND-FM (88.9 MHz) is a non-commercial FM radio station licensed to Notre Dame, Indiana. It is owned by the University of Notre Dame and serves the South Bend – Mishawaka metropolitan area and other parts Michigan and Indiana known as "Michiana." The station airs classical music during the day. In the evening, WSND-FM features other genres of music including jazz, folk, big bands, reggae , blues, Broadway showtunes and Celtic music.

