Radio Stations Word of Life Christian Radio

Word of Life Christian Radio offers a glimpse into the life of the World of Life Slavic Church of Sacramento!

OrangevaleCaliforniaUSAChristian MusicReligionRussian

About Word of Life Christian Radio Word of Life Christian Radio offers a glimpse into the life of the World of Life Slavic Church of Sacramento! Broadcasting 24 hours a day, expect worship, spoken word and sermons mainly by preacher Vitaliy N. Kostov.

