About Wild FM Hitradio

About Wild FM Hitradio

About Wild FM Hitradio

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You need the newest melodies from top 40 & charts in order to wake up in the morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station Wild FM Hitradio. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1812 on our top list. With this station you are supplied optimally. The contents of the Dutch program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

