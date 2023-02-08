Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWild FM Hitradio
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Wild FM Hitradio
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Wild FM Hitradio

Top 40 & Charts
Wild FM Hitradio
Playing now
About Wild FM Hitradio
(4)

You need the newest melodies from top 40 & charts in order to wake up in the morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station Wild FM Hitradio. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1812 on our top list. With this station you are supplied optimally. The contents of the Dutch program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

Station website
DutchAmsterdamNetherlandsTop 40 & Charts
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 7:12:40 PM
A company fromMADSACK