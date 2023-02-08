Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWest Limerick 102
Listen to this station in the app for free:
West Limerick 102
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

West Limerick 102

Hits
West Limerick 102
Playing now
About West Limerick 102
(6)

West Limerick 102FM is a community radio station serving the people of West Limerick with a diverse mix of music, talk shows, news, and local interest programming. Established to give a voice to the community, the station is run by a dedicated team of volunteers and staff who are passionate about providing quality broadcasting that reflects the culture, heritage, and daily life of the region. Broadcasting on 102.2 FM and online, West Limerick 102FM covers everything from local news and sports to entertainment and interviews with community members.

Station website
EnglishIrelandHits
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 6:37:51 PM
A company fromMADSACK