About West Limerick 102

About West Limerick 102

About West Limerick 102

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West Limerick 102FM is a community radio station serving the people of West Limerick with a diverse mix of music, talk shows, news, and local interest programming. Established to give a voice to the community, the station is run by a dedicated team of volunteers and staff who are passionate about providing quality broadcasting that reflects the culture, heritage, and daily life of the region. Broadcasting on 102.2 FM and online, West Limerick 102FM covers everything from local news and sports to entertainment and interviews with community members.

