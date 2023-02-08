About WBQH La Mera Mera 1050 AM

About WBQH La Mera Mera 1050 AM

About WBQH La Mera Mera 1050 AM

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WBQH La Mera Mera 1050 AM is a radio station based in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. The station is known for its Spanish-language programming, featuring a mix of music and talk shows catering to the local Hispanic community. The station also covers a variety of sports, with a particular focus on teams and leagues popular among Hispanic audiences, such as soccer and baseball. The station's sports coverage includes live games, analysis, and commentary, as well as interviews with players, coaches, and other experts in the field. Additionally, the station hosts several programs dedicated to the latest sports news and analysis, covering teams and leagues from both the United States and Latin America.

