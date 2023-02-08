About WAXM - Five Star Country 93.5 FM

About WAXM - Five Star Country 93.5 FM

About WAXM - Five Star Country 93.5 FM

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WAXM - Five Star Country 93.5 FM is a well-loved country music radio station broadcasting from Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Serving the broader Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky regions, WAXM 93.5 FM is renowned for its commitment to delivering the best in country music to its dedicated listeners.



As a key player in the local radio landscape, Five Star Country 93.5 FM offers a diverse range of country music, featuring both classic hits and contemporary favorites. The station's carefully curated playlists ensure that fans of all eras of country music can find something they love, from the golden oldies of country legends to the latest chart-toppers by modern stars.



WAXM 93.5 FM provides more than just music; it is a vital source of information and entertainment for the community. The station delivers regular news updates, keeping listeners informed about local and national events. Additionally, WAXM offers timely traffic reports and accurate weather forecasts, helping its audience navigate their day with ease.



The station is known for its engaging on-air personalities, who bring warmth and enthusiasm to their shows. These hosts provide lively commentary, conduct interviews with country music artists, and interact with listeners, creating a strong sense of community among fans. WAXM also supports local events and frequently hosts live broadcasts and special programming to celebrate community milestones and festivals.



WAXM - Five Star Country 93.5 FM is committed to maintaining high standards of broadcasting excellence. Its professional approach to radio has earned it a loyal listener base that appreciates the quality and consistency of its programming. The station caters to a wide audience of country music enthusiasts, from longtime fans to new listeners discovering the genre.



Tune in to WAXM - Five Star Country 93.5 FM for a genuine country music experience and stay connected with the heart of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky's country music scene.

