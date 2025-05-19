Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Vagos FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Vagos FM
Hits
Playing now
Vagos FM
Similar Stations
Rádio Regional do Centro
Condeixa-a-Nova, Hits
Estação Diária de Viseu
Palacio do Gelo, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Antena Livre Gouveia 89.6 FM
Gouveia, Pop
Rádio Clube de Arganil
Arganil, Pop
Estação Diária 96.8 FM
Viseu, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Clube de Lamego
Lamego, Electro, Fado, Hits, Pop
Singa FM
Ferreira do Alentejo, Pop
Rádio RDS
Lisbon, 2000s, Pop
Rádio Pernes
Santarem, Hits
Rádio Bonfim
Almeirim, Pop
About Vagos FM
(7)
Station website
Portuguese
Vagos
Aveiro
Portugal
Hits
Listen to Vagos FM, Rádio Regional do Centro and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Vagos FM
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from Aveiro
Rádio Viva Portugal
Albergaria-a-Velha, Pop
Rádio Botaréu
Águeda, Fado
Azeméis FM
Oliveira de Azeméis, Hits
Rádio Nova Paivense FM
Castelo de Paiva, Folklore
Informédia 106.3
Aveiro, Pop
Rádio Surpresa
São João da Madeira, Ballads, Easy Listening, Jazz, Soft Rock
RADIO FAUSTEX OLDIES
Ílhavo, Oldies
Rádio Sobrenatural
Aveiro, Christian Contemporary
Radio Dj 80Y90
Espinho, Electronica
Rádio ASC Edições
Gafanha da Nazaré, Fado, Traditional music
Rádio Voz da Ria
Estarreja, Hits
Rádio Farol Ria
Aveiro, 80s, Hits
Terra Nova 105 FM
Ílhavo
Soberania FM
Águeda, Ballads
RCPFM
Aveiro, 80s, Pop, Rock, Soul
Rádio Agita
Águeda, Electro, Latin, Pop
Informédia rádio
São João da Madeira
Rádio Ovos Moles
Aveiro, Traditional music
RADIO FAUSTEX PARTY
Gafanha da Nazaré, Hits, Oldies, Pop, Rock
AVFM Rádio
Aveiro
Rádio Riba Távora
Moimenta da Beira, Hits
Dreamland 90
Saint-Marcel-d'Ardèche, African Music
Rádio Clube da Feira
Santa Maria da Feira
Exotica Radio
Aveiro, Hits
ESRadioPT
Aveiro, Indie, Punk
Top podcasts
Devil in the Desert
News, True Crime
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Liberty Lost
Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
The Dr. Shannon Show
Education, Health & Wellness, Fitness, Self-Improvement
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Business, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Huberman Lab
Health & Wellness, Science, Life Sciences
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Rest Is History
History
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
News, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
Betrayal: Season 4
Society & Culture, True Crime, Relationships
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.20.2
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 12:06:46 PM