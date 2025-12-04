Open app
Discover Prime
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Discover Prime
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
News
Society & Culture
Comedy
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
RCPFM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
RCPFM
Soul
80s
Rock
Pop
Playing now
RCPFM
About RCPFM
(2)
Station website
Portuguese
Aveiro
Aveiro
Portugal
Soul
80s
Rock
Pop
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.7.2
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2026 - 10:35:04 AM
A company from
More stations from Aveiro
Rádio Botaréu
Águeda, Fado
Terra Nova 105 FM
Ílhavo
Azeméis FM
Oliveira de Azeméis, Hits
Rádio Nova Paivense FM
Castelo de Paiva, Folklore
Informédia 106.3
Aveiro, Pop
Rádio Surpresa
São João da Madeira, Easy Listening, Soft Rock, Ballads, Jazz
RADIO FAUSTEX OLDIES
Ílhavo, Oldies
Rádio Sobrenatural
Aveiro, Christian Contemporary
Radio Dj 80Y90
Espinho, Electronica
Rádio ASC Edições
Gafanha da Nazaré, Fado, Traditional music
Rádio Farol Ria
Aveiro, 80s, Hits
Vagos FM
Vagos, Hits
Soberania FM
Águeda, Ballads
Rádio Viva Portugal
Albergaria-a-Velha, Pop
Rádio Agita
Águeda, Latin, Electro, Pop
Informédia rádio
São João da Madeira
Rádio Clube da Feira
Santa Maria da Feira
Exotica Radio
Aveiro, Hits
AVFM Rádio
Aveiro
RADIO FAUSTEX PARTY
Gafanha da Nazaré, Rock, Hits, Oldies, Pop
ESRadioPT
Aveiro, Indie, Punk
Rádio Riba Távora
Moimenta da Beira, Hits
Rádio Ovos Moles
Aveiro, Traditional music
Dreamland 90
Saint-Marcel-d'Ardèche, African Music
Top podcasts
The Daily
News, Daily News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
Candace
News, Society & Culture, Politics
Focus: Adults in the Room
Society & Culture, Documentary
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
History, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
The Determined Society with Shawn French
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, TV & Film, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement
Digital Social Hour
Business, Education, News, Society & Culture, Sports, Daily News, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Careers, Management
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
Founder's Story
Business, Entrepreneurship
48 Hours
News, True Crime, TV & Film, News Commentary
Similar Stations
WBLS
New York City, Soul, R'n'B
KRNB 105.7 Smooth
Soul, R'n'B
Radio Margaritaville
Key West, Soul
Steve Fox Old School
70s, Soul, R'n'B, Hip Hop
WBLK 93.7 FM
Soul, R'n'B, Hip Hop
WKKC 89.3 FM
Chicago, Soul, Gospel, Blues
RETRO SOUL RADIO
London, Soul, Disco, Funk
GrooveWave Soul
Soul, Ballads
DownSouthRadio.net
Lafayette, Soul, R'n'B, Gospel
Crooner Radio Frank Sinatra
Paris, Soul, Big Band, Pop, Jazz
Soul Cafe Radio
New York City, Soul, Indie, R'n'B
24-7 Northern Soul
Nottingham, Soul
Amsterdam Funk Channel
Amsterdam, Soul, R'n'B, Hits, Funk
SOULBROTHA RADIO
Hamburg, Soul, Rap, Hip Hop, Funk
KMVX - Mix 101.9 FM
Monroe, Soul
Listen to RCPFM, WBLS and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
RCPFM
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.