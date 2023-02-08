About Tune 1

About Tune 1

About Tune 1

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Your Number 1 Beats station broadcasting 24/7! We support local, hosting locally Australian produced programming and featuring local announcers hosting shows plus the best globally produced shows! Tune1 started with two mates wanting to provide a professional sound and platform with a defined audience and make it available globally. These two mates also wanted to offer a location for aspiring radio announcers or experienced individuals to Voice track, provide shows and contribute in an easy and efficient manner. (If you’re interested in joining please contact us via our Facebook page) We are online & broadcast in HD (AAC 128kbps) & SD (AAC+ 48kbps) pumping out EDM, DJ sets, Hip Hop and the best beats online 24/7 live from Perth, Western Australia. We utilize best industry practises to ensure we are on-air 24/7 all without a single studio facility. Our volunteers and contributors are all working remotely, giving us no single point of failure and allowing for continued broadcasts in challenging times such as through the COVID pandemic. If your interested in advertising or supporting us please contact us here.

