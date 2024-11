Originally an FM station operating as WXST and occupying the 107.9 frequency on the FM dial in Columbus, Ohio from 1998 to 2001.

About STAR 107.9 - America's First 80s station

Originally an FM station operating as WXST and occupying the 107.9 frequency on the FM dial in Columbus, Ohio from 1998 to 2001. Now exclusively on the Internet for all to enjoy with more variety than ever before.