Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsSoviet Wave
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Soviet Wave
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Soviet Wave

Electro
Soviet Wave
Playing now

Similar Stations

About Soviet Wave

(7)

Music that dreams of the past.

Station website
RussianNizhny NovgorodRussiaElectro

Listen to Soviet Wave, Radio Record Breaks and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/22/2025 - 1:57:53 PM