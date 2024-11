PopTron plays electro pop and indie dance rock from acts such as Starf*cker, The Notwist, Amanda Black, and The Gossip among others.

About SomaFM - PopTron!

The newest member of the SomaFM family, straight out of San Francisco:

PopTron plays electro pop and indie dance rock from acts such as Starf*cker, The Notwist, Amanda Black, and The Gossip among others.