About SomaFM - Boot Liquor

Boot Liquor is the station from Soma.fm with the best mix of classic country, folk and bluegrass. The station offers lots of "off the beaten path" songs from independent and/or upcoming artists. Goes together with a bottle of whiskey like peas and carrots!