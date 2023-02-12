Similar Stations
Radyo Moda 102.5
Samsun, Hits, Pop
Dolunay Radyo 108 FM
Istanbul, Pop
Radyo Alaturka 91.0 FM
Istanbul, Pop
Özel FM 103.2
Kayseri, Pop
Radyo ODTÜ
Ankara, Pop, Hits
Radio Özden 99.4
Nazilli, Traditional music, World
Borusan Klasik
Istanbul, Classical
Eskisehir radyo 98.9
Traditional music, Pop, World
Radyo Romantik Türk
Ankara, Ballads, Pop
Radyo Turkuvaz 90.2 FM
