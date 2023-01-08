Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio UP!
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio UP!
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio UP!

J-RockAnimeJ-Pop
Radio UP!
Playing now
About Radio UP!
(1)

Station website
PortugueseSão PauloSao PauloBrazilJ-RockAnimeJ-Pop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:06:59 PM
A company fromMADSACK