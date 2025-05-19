Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Radio Elettrica
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Radio Elettrica
Alternative
Indie
Rock
Playing now
Radio Elettrica
Similar Stations
WNCW - 88.7 FM
Spindale NC, Alternative
Gem Radio New Wave
Dublin, 80s, Alternative, New Wave
Flashback Alternatives
80s, 90s, Alternative, Indie
101 WRIF
Detroit, Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
NME 1
London, 80s, 90s, Alternative, Indie
Caribbean Power Jam Radio
Brooklyn, Alternative, Bollywood
WXPN
Philadelphia, Alternative
SomaFM - Indie Pop Rocks!
San Francisco, Alternative, Pop, Rock
KEXP 90.3 FM
Seattle, Alternative, Indie
WXRK-LP Rock Hits 92.3 FM
Charlottesville, Alternative
BBC Radio 6 Music
London, Alternative
WFMU - 91.1 FM
East Orange, Alternative, Pop, Rock
WFUV Public Radio
New York City, Alternative, Hits, Pop
WBER FM 90.5
Rochester, Alternative
PLUS RADIO US ZABAVNA
Chicago, Alternative, J-Pop
About Radio Elettrica
(4)
Station website
Italian
Roma (QLD)
Italy
Alternative
Indie
Rock
Listen to Radio Elettrica, WNCW - 88.7 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Radio Elettrica
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Top podcasts
The Charlie Kirk Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Candace
News, Society & Culture, Politics
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
48 Hours
News, True Crime, TV & Film
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Sports
20/20
True Crime
Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast
Sports, Fantasy Sports, Football
The Toast
Comedy, TV & Film
Deadly Engagement
True Crime
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
History, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
True Crime
Stuff You Should Know
Society & Culture
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Comedy, Music, TV & Film
Morning Wire
News, Daily News
MIDWEEK RISE UP
Education, Self-Improvement
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.23.9
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/18/2025 - 7:01:30 PM