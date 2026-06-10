About Power 106 FM

About Power 106 FM

About Power 106 FM

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Power 106 FM, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing reggae and is the most trendy among listeners between 55-64 year-olds. The one thousand, nine hundred and tenth position on our top list is occupied by Power 106 FM. The aim of this selection is to keep the listeners supplied optimally. No matter if news or music, Power 106 FM provides you withan all inclusive package. The contents of the English program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

