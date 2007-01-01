About Peaceloving Radio

PROGRAM LINEUP

MONDAY: Songs of Worship and Top 50 Christian Songs of the week.

TUESDAY: African Worship and Praise Songs, Christian Instrumentals

WEDNESDAY: Modern Worship and Praise Songs. THURSDAY: New Christian Hits.

FRIDAY: Songs of Praise and Gospel RnB

SATURDAY: Songs of Worship, Live Church Program, Songs of Praise and Reggae Gospel Songs, Gospel RnB

SUNDAY: Traditional Hymns and Psalms, Modern Hymns, Live Church Program, Gospel Country and Piano Hymns



*PASTOR DR. PAUL ENENCHE DAILY- 5:00AM(GMT)/12AM(EST)/9PM(PST) and 5:00PM(GMT)/12PM(EST)/9AM(PST).

