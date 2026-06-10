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Megatron Mix FM We're the musical time machine that never lets down hits. At Megatron Mix, we launch you straight into the heart of the classics that defined an era. From the greatest retro hits that jolt your memory to the anthems that still sound like they were released yesterday. There are no filters here: just real, unforgettable music with character. Station website v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
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The Daily
Daily News, News
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Home Service Expert Podcast
Business, Management
3 Takeaways™
Business, Courses, Education, Management, Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Something You Should Know
Education, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
100,5 DAS HITRADIO.
Eupen, Pop, Hits, 80s, 90s
181.fm - 80's Hairband
Waynesboro, Ballads, 80s
181.fm - Lite 80s
Harrisonburg, Ballads, 80s, Rock
BeGoodRadio - 80s Pop
Bothell, Pop, 80s
HITRADIO RTL Dresden
Dresden, Oldies, 80s, 90s
SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz
Mainz, Oldies, 80s, 70s, 60s
Awesome 80s
Salt Lake City UT, 80s
Sanctuary Radio Retro 80s
Denver, Gothic, 80s, Industrial
Big Hair Radio
Whiteville, 80s, Rock, Heavy Metal
181.fm - Awesome 80's
Waynesboro, Pop, 80s, Classic Rock
KTSO Totally Awesome 80s @ 100.9
Tulsa, 80s
Baladas Clásicas y Viejitas
Bucaramanga, Ballads, 80s, 70s, 60s, 90s
SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Oldies, 80s, 70s, 60s
Psychedelicized Radio
New York City, Pop, Oldies, 80s, 70s, 60s, Rock, 90s
80s80s Wave
Hamburg, New Wave, Gothic, 80s
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