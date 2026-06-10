About Megatron Mix FM

About Megatron Mix FM

About Megatron Mix FM

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We're the musical time machine that never lets down hits. At Megatron Mix, we launch you straight into the heart of the classics that defined an era. From the greatest retro hits that jolt your memory to the anthems that still sound like they were released yesterday. There are no filters here: just real, unforgettable music with character.

