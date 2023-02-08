About Malhans Hindi HQ Radio

About Malhans Hindi HQ Radio

About Malhans Hindi HQ Radio

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Old Hindi HQ Jhankar songs from the 80's with a little spice of the 70's & 90's. Your favorite singers as Mohd rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Asha, Shabbir kumar, Udit, Kumar sanu, kavita, sadhna sargam, alka yagnik, anuradha, Mohd aziz, sukhwinder singh, Mohender kapoor, Bappi lahiri, & many more. Please send your requests to malhansmedia@gmail.comShort Description: Old Hindi HQ Jhankar songs from the 80's with a little spice of the 70's & 90's. Your favorite singers as Mohd rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Asha & More

