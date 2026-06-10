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Loud Radio 88.8 FM

ElectroTop 40 & Charts
Loud Radio 88.8 FM
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About Loud Radio 88.8 FM
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GreekTrikalaThessalyGreeceElectroTop 40 & Charts
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