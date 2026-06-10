Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsLABR
Listen to this station in the app for free:
LABR
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

LABR

Electro
LABR
Playing now
About LABR
(0)

Station website
EnglishHarrogateUnited KingdomElectro
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 6:50:23 AM
A company fromMADSACK