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KCUP - 1230 AM
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KCUP - 1230 AM

Oldies80s70s
KCUP - 1230 AM
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About KCUP - 1230 AM
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KCUP presents Oldies from the 60s, 70s & 80s.

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EnglishToledoOregonUSAOldies80s70s
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