About Jazz Radio - Funk

About Jazz Radio - Funk

About Jazz Radio - Funk

(383)

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from jazz and funk to have a great start? Jazz Radio - Funk, the station from Les Indés Radios, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. In our top list, Jazz Radio is listed at 342nd place. With no less than thirty-eight streams a substantional range of audio content is offered. Jazz Radio focuses on the music selection and has a small speaking percentage. The contents of the French program are broadcasted in the national language.

