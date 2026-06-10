Learn more Learn more Learn more The podcast starts in - 0 sec.

What would you like to listen to?

What would you like to listen to?

What would you like to listen to?

More stations from Lima More stations from Lima More stations from Lima Kaizen Live Radio 24/7 Lima, J-Rock, Anime, J-Pop

Radio Peru Lima, Alternative, 2000s, 80s, 90s

La Rock & Pop Lima, Hits, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Indo Pop - Dangdut

Stereo Retro Lima, Spanish Music, R'n'B, Classic Rock, Rock

Radio Cielo Lima, Talk

Radio La Tremenda 96.1 FM Lima, Latin, Tropical, Salsa, Cumbia

RADIO LA MAREA AZUL Peru, Ballads, Tropical, Hits, Salsa, Cumbia, Folklore

RADIO PERVIZA Peru, Reggaeton, Rock'n'Roll, Electronica, Disco, Classic Rock

Locaza fm Lima, Reggaeton, Ballads, Classic Rock, 90s

Rock FM - Rock en Español Lima, Latin, Pop, Hits

FANS STEREO Lima, Eurodance, Electro, Disco

Reactor Rock Radio Lima, Alternative, Classic Rock, Rock, Indie

DUNK Radio Lima, Latin, Pop, World, Hits

Radio Exitosa 95.5 Lima, Talk

Indie-Radio Peru, Britpop, Synthpop, Classic Rock, Indie

Radio AJ Relax Lima, Ballads, Soft Rock, Love Songs

Radio AJ Beats Lima, Pop, Hip Hop, Electronica

Radio AJ Shock Lima, Pop, Reggae, Disco, Rock

Radio AJ Mix Lima, Eurodance, Britpop, Ballads, Rock

RCM - Radio CRISTO en MI Lima

Radio Música Urbana Nacional Lima, Reggaeton, Rap, Hip Hop, Trap

Radio Cielo on line Lima, 80s

Radio Nuevaolera Lima, Latin, Spanish Music, New Wave

RCC RADIO Cusco, Britpop, 2000s, 80s, 90s

Radio MALKI Latino Lima, Latin, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia

INDIE POP 1983 1990 Lima, Indie

DR'Radio Digital Lima, Ballads, Cumbia, Folklore, Disco

Radio Smooth Jazz All Stars Lima, Easy Listening, Jazz, Soul

Radio A - La Radio del Amor 94.9 Lima, Latin, Ballads, Hits

PeruTV-Radio Lima, Reggaeton, Pop, Salsa, Rock

Listen to Radio Inca 540 AM, Radio Nueva Q FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Learn more Scan code,

download the app,

start listening.

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features