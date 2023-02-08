About GENERATION X INTERNET RADIO LLC

About GENERATION X INTERNET RADIO LLC

About GENERATION X INTERNET RADIO LLC

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Generation X Internet Radio LLC Is A station that Is Influenced By 80, 9o, 2ooo, Hip Hop/Rap, Pop, Urban & R&B Music. Generation X Has Been Called “The Ignored Generation” Wedged Between The Louder Boomers And The Flashier Millennials. It’s Trailblazer’s Shape And Continue To Influence Our World Today. Playing Hits From Every Generation. Taking Us Back To Memories In Time. Those Born Between 1965 And 1980, Now Numbering Over 65 Million In The United States. They Lead The Charge On Many Of The Society-Reshaping Changes Of The Last Five Years. Where We Popped In Our Favorite Cassette Tape, Cd, And The Time You Attended Your First Rave or Concert. GXIRadio Is Resourceful, Independent, and Keen On Helping You Focus On Maintaining Work-Life Balance. Songs We All Will Never Forget Continuing Our History. Music For The Masses!

