About FRESH FM

About FRESH FM

About FRESH FM

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87.6 FRESH - FM is your top choice for discovering all those great hits from the past and a few from today.We are 'non-profit' and 'non-commercial' with and emphasis on community participation.We will bring you some of the most fascinating radio shows where you experience all genres and periods.Our music programmers work around the clock to provide you with the highest quality hits with the widest range, you’ll never get bored listening to our station. Tune in and let our hosts and DJs entertain you with stunning music, music history, fascinating events, and more.Please do not hesitate to contact us to have your orgainisation brought to the attention of our community.

