Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
94 WIP Sportsradio
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
CNN
7
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
3
The Zach Lowe Show
4
The Daily
5
The Joe Rogan Experience
6
Crime Junkie
7
The MeidasTouch Podcast
8
THREE
9
Dateline NBC
10
The Ezra Klein Show
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
FREQUENCE MAGIC
Listen to FREQUENCE MAGIC in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
FREQUENCE MAGIC
add
Embed
Limoges
France
Country
Pop
Rock
Top 40 & Charts
French
Similar Stations
Magic FM
Hits, Jazz, Pop
CJUV Sunny 94 FM
Lacombe, Hits, Oldies, Pop
CJNB 1050 - Saskatchewan Country
North Battleford, Country
CHSL boom 92.7
Slave Lake, Oldies
CJNU Nostalgia Radio 93.7
Winnipeg, Oldies
KKRL - 93.7 FM
Carroll IA, Hits
CHTN Ocean 100 FM
Charlottetown, Hits, Oldies
KRXY - Roxy 94.5 FM
Shelton, Hits
2YYY - Young 92.3 FM
Young, Alternative, Hits, Oldies, Pop
CJDJ Rock 102 FM
Saskatoon, Rock
CJCQ Q98 FM 97.9
North Battleford, Hits
Grand Falls' BOUNCE 93
Grand Falls, 2000s, 80s, 90s
CKLF Star94.7 FM
Brandon, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Gaan Baksho
Sydney, Pop, Rock
CKKO K96.3 FM
Kelowna, Classic Rock
About FREQUENCE MAGIC
Station website
Listen to FREQUENCE MAGIC, Magic FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
FREQUENCE MAGIC
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from Nouvelle-Aquitaine
FUNK and CO Radio
80s, Disco, Funk, Soul
Swing FM
Limoges, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Jazz, Swing
Alouette
Angoulême, Electro, Hits, Pop
ici Gironde
Bordeaux, Hits, Pop
ici Gascogne
Mont-de-Marsan, Chanson, Hits, Pop
Japanimradio - Officiel
Osaka, J-Pop, Anime, Pop
Radio Open FM 97.9
80s, Hits, Rock
Alouette Nouveaux Talents
Angoulême, Chanson
Demoiselle FM
Rochefort, Pop, Rock
Atlantica Oldies
Arcachon, Blues, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, Soul
ici Pays Basque
Chanson, Hits, Pop
ici Bearn
Pau, Chanson, Hits, Pop
La Clé des Ondes
Bordeaux, Talk, Pop
Radio Bonne Nouvelle
Saint-Laurent-de-Gosse, Christian Music
my 80s radio
Angoulême, 80s, Pop, Rock'n'Roll
CherryRadio
80s, Hits, Pop
RVB
Bergerac
Balance la Sauce - La Radio
Electro, Pop, Rock
NOVA BORDEAUX
Bordeaux, Alternative, Electro, Funk, Soul
RADIO CERISE
Hits, Oldies
Radio Moliets
Chanson, Pop, Rock, Soul
Alouette Le Cub
Angoulême, Club, Electro
Alouette Indie
Angoulême, Indie
Le Lounge Radio
Toulouse, Club, Deep House, Disco, Hip Hop
ici Limousin
Limoges, Chanson, Hits, Pop
ici Périgord
Périgord, Chanson, Hits, Pop
ici Poitou
Poitiers, Chanson, Hits, Pop
ici Creuse
Guéret, Hits, Pop
ici La Rochelle
La Rochelle, Chanson, Hits, Pop
Top podcasts
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Zach Lowe Show
Sports, Basketball
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
THREE
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science, Religion & Spirituality
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Charlie Kirk Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Happy Face
True Crime, Society & Culture
Guru: Don't Cross Kat
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
This is Gavin Newsom
News, Society & Culture
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Khloé in Wonder Land
Society & Culture
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
Big Time
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
The Oprah Podcast
Society & Culture
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.13.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/2/2025 - 8:15:16 AM