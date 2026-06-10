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Fox Cities Indie Radio

Indie
Fox Cities Indie Radio
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About Fox Cities Indie Radio
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Fox Cities Indie Radio features the best of Wisconsin music and beyond. The station focuses on any and all genres Wisconsin, national, and international indie musicians produce. Unlike many commercial radio stations, this focus provides a unique platform that is expansive rather than restrictive. Fox Cities Indie Radio plays a variety and, in turn, this eclectic vibe opens doors to not only artists but also listeners.

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EnglishWisconsinUSAIndie
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