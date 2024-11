About Hippie Trippy Garden Pretty

Close your eyes. Open your ears. And dive into Hippie Trippy Garden Pretty. Dr. Atmo is taking you onto a unique journey through his blooming musical gardens where Brian Eno, Bob Dylan, David Sylvian and Eden Ahbez are snuggling with each other on a flowery meadow. Always alternative, always trippy.



Mindful Songscapes Embracing Global Culture.