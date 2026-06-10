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Radio Farda

PopTalkTraditional music
Radio Farda
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About Radio Farda
(955)

Need a great start to the day with the latest news as well as traditional Persian music? Turn on Radio Farda and be informed at all times.
RadioFarda is a joint project of the Voice of America and Radio Liberty for Iran, funded by the U.S. government. It covers a wide range of political and cultural topics compiled with a content focus on Iran. Access to the station's website has been repeatedly blocked by Iranian authorities.
Radio Farda is just the best for you if you want to be up-to-date all the time and are fluent in Persian.

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PersianTehranIranPopTalkTraditional music
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