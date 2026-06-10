About ElectroMagnetic Radio

About ElectroMagnetic Radio

About ElectroMagnetic Radio

(6)

ElectroMagnetic Radio delivers the power of culture and human connection at the Speed of Sound. Radio once had the ability to draw family & friends together to revel in culture and information from around the world. EM-Radio.com connects listeners with this sort of diverse cultural content with a Host-driven, free-form format of music, art and ideas presented BY and FOR real people. While the station is indeed global given our "virtual" home on the world-wide web, ElectroMagnetic is rooted in a strong sense of "local" with a team of live DJs located in communities around the world. They are all members of the ElectroMagnetic Family - we hope you will join us too!

