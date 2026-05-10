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BLACK WORLD MEDIA NETWORK

Film & Musical
BLACK WORLD MEDIA NETWORK
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About BLACK WORLD MEDIA NETWORK
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Mission and Vision of the BWMNThe Black World Media Network (BWMN) is a Pan-African digital multimedia platform designed to serve the informational and entertainment needs of Black families, communities and countries around the world. BWMN’s content can be heard and seen by anyone with a device connected to the Internet—computer, laptop, tablet, smart phone, smart TV etc.•We broadcast 24×7 to every corner of the globe.•We inform with news, commentaries, interviews and analyses.•We entertain with progressive music from across the Pan-African world.•We connect Black communities and countries around the globe.•We inspire and uplift people of African descent across the world.•We promote an activist brand of Pan-Africanism.The BWMN is an initiative of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW21.org)

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