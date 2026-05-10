About AllWorship

About AllWorship

About AllWorship

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AllWorship.com is a not-for-profit Christian radio station exclusively on the Internet that provides commercial-free worship music in five formats: contemporary worship, praise & worship, instrumental, Spanish worship. Christians in faraway countries, who don't have access to a terrestrial station, can now listen free to Christian worship music and it doesn't cost them a dime--our ministry picks up the tab for all programming, streaming and music fees.

