About Aji Picante Radio

About Aji Picante Radio

About Aji Picante Radio

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Welcome to the home of the hottest Latin Jazz beats! Our radio station is dedicated to bringing you the best in Latin Jazz, from the vibrant rhythms of salsa music, to the smooth melodies of Bossa Nova and Boleros, featuring a mix of classic and contemporary sounds that will keep you grooving all day long. Whether you're a fan of traditional Jazz, or you're looking to discover something new, we've got you covered. Turn up the volume, and get ready to experience the ultimate Latin Jazz experience, right here on "AJI PICANTE RADIO". Enjoy our music 24/7, broadcasting from Orlando, Florida.

