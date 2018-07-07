Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
WZRC - 1480 AM
4
94 WIP Sportsradio
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
FOX News
7
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
KCEA 89.1 FM
10
CNN
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
Devil in the Desert
2
The Joe Rogan Experience
3
Liberty Lost
4
The Daily
5
Crime Junkie
6
The Mel Robbins Podcast
7
Mick Unplugged
8
Call Her Daddy
9
Dateline NBC
10
Up First from NPR
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
Academy FM Thanet
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Academy FM Thanet
Pop
Playing now
Academy FM Thanet
Similar Stations
Reshet Bet כאן | רשת ב
Jerusalem, Pop
KYW - newsradio
Philadelphia, Hits, Pop
Radio Hamrah 100.3 FM HD3
Los Angeles, Talk, Pop
CADENA 100
Madrid, Hits, Pop
RCV - Rádio de Cabo Verde
Praia de Mira, Pop
Russkoe Radio Русское Радио
Moscow, Pop
Hitradio Ö3
Vienna, Pop
WSNR - Davidzon Radio 620 AM
Jersey City, Pop
ECO99FM
Telford, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
106.7 Lite FM - New York's Best Music Variety!
New York City, Pop
La Caliente Torreón 92.3 FM
Torreon, Talk, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RTHK Radio 2 94.8 FM
Hong Kong, Pop
Radio Farda
Tehran, Talk, Pop, Traditional music
Pulse EDM Dance Music
San Antonio, Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RMF FM
Cracow, Pop
About Academy FM Thanet
A Community Radio Station broadcasting to the Thanet area on 107.8FM in Kent UK.
Station website
English
Ramsgate
South East England
United Kingdom
Pop
Listen to Academy FM Thanet, Reshet Bet כאן | רשת ב and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Academy FM Thanet
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from South East England
SSRadio Deep and Soulful
Yateley, Electro, Funk, House
Queerly | LGBTQ+ Radio
Oxford, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Rock UK
Oxford, Classic Rock, Rock
Heart Kent
Maidstone, Pop
HOUSE MUSIC RADIO
Crawley, Electro, House, Techno
Radio Caroline UK
Maidstone, Pop, Rock
EKR - European Klassik Rock
Maidstone, Classic Rock, Rock
Dance FM UK
Yateley, Dancehall, Hits
EKR - GOLD
Maidstone, Classic Rock, Oldies
BBC Oxford
Oxford
Angel Radio
Havant, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Classical
Audio Book Radio
Burgess Hill
EKR - Now Zone
Maidstone, Rock
Chiltern Voice
Chesham, Hits, Pop
Cyber Vybez Radio
Surrey, Funk, House, Techno
Power Ace Radio
Royal Tunbridge Wells, Jazz, Reggae, R'n'B
Paradise Beats FM
Milton Keynes, Electro, Pop, Rock
itisnow Radio Station
Swindon, Alternative, Country, Rock
EKR - ROCK
Maidstone, Classic Rock, Rock
EKR - Retro Rock
Maidstone, Classic Rock
Laylow FM
House
BFBS Aldershot
Aldershot, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Awaaz FM
Southampton, Latin
Unity 101
Southampton, Bollywood
TECHNO RADIO
London, Techno
Radio Faversham
Faversham, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
BBC Radio Kent
Maidstone
BBC Surrey
Guildford
BBC Sussex
Brighton
BBC Radio Bristol
Bristol
Top podcasts
Devil in the Desert
News, True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Liberty Lost
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Daily
News, Daily News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Comedy, Music, TV & Film
The Charlie Kirk Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Education, Society & Culture, Self-Improvement
Stuff You Should Know
Society & Culture
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
48 Hours
News, True Crime, TV & Film
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
News, Society & Culture
Betrayal: Season 4
Society & Culture, True Crime, Relationships
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Rest Is History
History
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.18.7
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/30/2025 - 12:20:22 AM