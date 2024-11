About 1A Deutsche Hits

This radio programm keeps you in a good mood when you turn on 1A Deutsche Hits, the program of radio SAW. The one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-seventh rank on our top list is currently occupied by 1A Deutsche Hits. Here the listeners are offered a variety with fifteen streams. Not only music but also news and comments are on the program of 1A Deutsche Hits. All contents are provided in German.