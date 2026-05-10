About 181.fm - Christmas Kids

About 181.fm - Christmas Kids

About 181.fm - Christmas Kids

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181.fm - Christmas Kids is Waynesboro’s top holiday radio station, dedicated to bringing the magic of Christmas to children and families across the USA. Broadcasting from Waynesboro, Virginia, this station ensures that the festive cheer reaches every home, providing a delightful mix of holiday tunes perfect for young listeners.



Broadcasting from Waynesboro, 181.fm - Christmas Kids covers a wide area, reaching children and families throughout the region and beyond. Whether at home, in the car, or on the go, young listeners can tune in and enjoy a festive mix of holiday music.



The station features a fun and festive playlist specially curated for kids. From classic Christmas carols to modern holiday hits sung by popular children’s artists, 181.fm - Christmas Kids provides a cheerful and magical soundtrack for the holiday season. Sing-alongs, fun holiday jingles, and beloved characters' songs keep the festive spirit alive.



The live hosts at 181.fm - Christmas Kids bring excitement and joy to the broadcasts. They share enchanting Christmas stories, fun holiday facts, and interact with listeners by taking song requests and shout-outs. Their vibrant personalities create an engaging and festive atmosphere that keeps children entertained.



The station is designed for children and families who love the holiday season. Its programming is tailored to engage young listeners and provide wholesome, festive entertainment that parents can trust.



181.fm - Christmas Kids is the ultimate holiday station for children and families in Waynesboro and beyond. With its extensive coverage, lively hosts, informative updates, and entertaining podcasts, the station offers a magical holiday listening experience. Tune in to 181.fm - Christmas Kids and let the joyous sounds of the season bring smiles and laughter to your home!

