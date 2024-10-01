About Spreeradio 80er Love

Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from ballads? Spreeradio 80er Love, the station from 104.6 RTL, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 35-44. It is ranked no. 1698 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are offered a lot of one podcast and fourteen streams. Here on Spreeradio 80er Love you get to hear great music with almost no interruptions. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

