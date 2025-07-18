Zero Dark Nerdy - Pop Culture Podcast

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Breakdown and What's Coming Next

Get ready for a high-flying, ladder-smashing, surprise-packed episode as Zero Dark Nerdy teams up with wrestling aficionado Devin Lowder to break down all the chaos and glory from WWE Money in the Bank 2025 and what's next in the WWE Universe 🔥 Episode Highlights: Seth Rollins climbs to victory in the Men's MITB match, but not without controversy and betrayal. Naomi shocks the WWE Universe by outlasting Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and more to claim the Women's MITB briefcase. R-Truth makes a jaw-dropping return, costing John Cena and shaking up the main event scene. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso steal the spotlight in a tag team thriller. We dive into the current state of WWE: new rivalries, rising stars, and what's next for the championship picture. 💬 Devin Lowder brings her insider takes and bold predictions, while the ZDN crew keeps it real with pop culture parallels, fan reactions, and a few laughs along the way. 📺 Whether you're a lifelong fan or just catching up, this episode is your ringside seat to all things WWE!