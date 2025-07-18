Zero Dark Nerdy - Pop Culture Podcast

The Man of Steel is back—and so are we! In this electrifying episode, the Zero Dark Nerdy crew dives headfirst into James Gunn’s bold new vision for Superman (2025). From David Corenswet’s fresh take on Clark Kent to the film’s tone, action, and surprises, we break it all down with our signature unfiltered style.
🔥 Topics we cover:
First impressions and standout moments
How it compares to past Superman films
The performances, direction, and score
Easter eggs and DCU connections
What this means for the future of the DC Universe
Whether you're Team Cape or just curious about the hype, this is the Superman review you don’t want to miss!
28 Years Later and Sinners: A Double Feature Review from Zero Dark Nerdy
In this thrilling double feature episode of Zero Dark Nerdy, we dive deep into two of the most talked-about films of the year — 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel in the post-apocalyptic saga, and Sinners, a gripping psychological thriller that’s turning heads. Join us as we break down the themes, performances, cinematography, and cultural impact of both films in true ZDN style.
Whether you're a fan of dystopian horror or dark character-driven drama, this episode delivers sharp insights, bold opinions, and plenty of laughs. Don’t miss our spoiler-filled takes, fan theories, and where these films rank in the 2025 movie landscape.
WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Breakdown and What's Coming Next
Get ready for a high-flying, ladder-smashing, surprise-packed episode as Zero Dark Nerdy teams up with wrestling aficionado Devin Lowder to break down all the chaos and glory from WWE Money in the Bank 2025 and what's next in the WWE Universe
🔥 Episode Highlights:
Seth Rollins climbs to victory in the Men's MITB match, but not without controversy and betrayal.
Naomi shocks the WWE Universe by outlasting Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and more to claim the Women’s MITB briefcase.
R-Truth makes a jaw-dropping return, costing John Cena and shaking up the main event scene.
Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso steal the spotlight in a tag team thriller.
We dive into the current state of WWE: new rivalries, rising stars, and what’s next for the championship picture.
💬 Devin Lowder brings her insider takes and bold predictions, while the ZDN crew keeps it real with pop culture parallels, fan reactions, and a few laughs along the way.
📺 Whether you're a lifelong fan or just catching up, this episode is your ringside seat to all things WWE!
The Last of Us Season 2 Review (Audio Podcast)
Join the crew at Zero Dark Nerdy as we dive headfirst into the emotional wreckage and cinematic brilliance of Season 2 of The Last of Us on Max. From the controversial choices that split the fandom to the jaw-dropping performances by Bella Ramsey and Kaitlyn Dever, we’re unpacking it all—no spores spared.
In this episode:
A spoiler-filled breakdown of the season’s biggest moments
How the show adapts and expands on The Last of Us Part II game
The rise of Abby, the evolution of Ellie, and the moral gray zones in between
Our hot takes, favorite scenes, and predictions for Season 3
Whether you're a die-hard fan of the game or just discovering the series through the show, this episode is your ultimate companion to one of the most talked-about seasons in TV.
In this explosive episode from Zero Dark Nerdy, the crew dives deep into Marvel’s latest anti-hero ensemble film, Thunderbolts. From Yelena’s emotional arc to Bucky’s unexpected leadership role, we break down the highs, lows, and everything in between. Is this the redemption the MCU needed? Or just another chaotic chapter in Phase 5?
We talk character dynamics, the surprise twist with Bob/The Sentry, and whether Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is the next big bad or just a master manipulator. Plus, our thoughts on the film’s darker tone, the Void’s psychological horror, and what this means for the future of the MCU.
Tune in for laughs, hot takes, and our signature nerdy banter as we rate Thunderbolts and debate if this ragtag crew has what it takes to carry the franchise forward.
Pop Culture Podcast that's highly suspect, yet unusually entertaining, with some spoilers and swearing involved. Besides our incredibly fun interviews with guests from all over the entertainment spectrum, we also chat, review, and debate Movies, TV Shows, Video Games, Music, Cosplay, Cartoons, Comics, Comiccons, and more. Follow us Zero Dark Nerdy on all Social Media Formats and our website is www.popculturepodcast.com.