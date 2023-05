The History And Collected Improvisations Of The Mothers Of Invention, Vol. 2

Welcome to the second in a series of three special Zappacast episodes where Scott Parker takes you along on his quest to uncover the holy grail of Frank Zappa projects: The History and Collected Improvisations of The Mothers Of Invention.Joining Scott is producer Phil Surkis, and Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers, as they investigate this infamous unreleased Frank Zappa box set. It was planned for release as a 12 LP box in 1969. When it didn't come out, FZ kept hope alive in interviews throughout the years for a possible release of a version of this set.A few years ago, a document was discovered (and subsequently shared on the internet) of FZ's intended sequence of songs for a 9 LP version of this box, to be released in 1972. With this invaluable information in hand, the Zappacast crew forensically examine volume one of the three volume 9 LP set.This episode focuses on volume 2 of the 9LP set titled, Life On The Road.Can FZ's unreleased masterwork be pieced back together? What has already been released? What HASN'T been released, but still may be lurking in the vault? All this and more on this epic edition of The Zappacast!For all things FZ, visit The Official Frank Zappa website.Keep the conversation going on Twitter and Instagram.ZappaCast is:Created & Hosted by Scott ParkerSpecial thanks to Joe "Vaultmeister" TraversProduced by Phil SurkisContact ZappaCast: [email protected] 'T FORGET TO REGISTER TO VOTE!