The History And Collected Improvisations Of The Mothers Of Invention, Vol. 2
Welcome to the second in a series of three special Zappacast episodes where Scott Parker takes you along on his quest to uncover the holy grail of Frank Zappa projects: The History and Collected Improvisations of The Mothers Of Invention.Joining Scott is producer Phil Surkis, and Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers, as they investigate this infamous unreleased Frank Zappa box set. It was planned for release as a 12 LP box in 1969. When it didn't come out, FZ kept hope alive in interviews throughout the years for a possible release of a version of this set.A few years ago, a document was discovered (and subsequently shared on the internet) of FZ's intended sequence of songs for a 9 LP version of this box, to be released in 1972. With this invaluable information in hand, the Zappacast crew forensically examine volume one of the three volume 9 LP set.This episode focuses on volume 2 of the 9LP set titled, Life On The Road.Can FZ's unreleased masterwork be pieced back together? What has already been released? What HASN'T been released, but still may be lurking in the vault? All this and more on this epic edition of The Zappacast!
5/12/2023
35:44
The History And Collected Improvisations Of The Mothers Of Invention, Vol. 1
This is it. This is the big one. Join host Scott Parker on his quest to uncover the holy grail of Frank Zappa projects: The History and Collected Improvisations of The Mothers Of Invention.Scott is joined by producer Phil Surkis, and Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers, as they investigate this infamous unreleased Frank Zappa box set. It was planned for release as a 12 LP box in 1969. When it didn't come out, FZ kept hope alive in interviews throughout the years for a possible release of a version of this set. A few years ago, a document was discovered (and subsequently shared on the internet) of FZ's intended sequence of songs for a 9 LP version of this box, to be released in 1972. With this invaluable information in hand, the Zappacast crew forensically examine volume one of the three volume 9 LP set. Can FZ's unreleased masterwork be pieced back together? What has already been released? What HASN'T been released, but still may be lurking in the vault? All this and more on this epic edition of The Zappacast!
4/10/2023
1:03:31
From FZ To Surf City with David Logeman
Scott Parker, Joe Travers & Phil Surkis ain't messin' around, as they chat with the best Zappa drummer you never heard in your life. Yes, David Logeman, from the short lived spring/summer 1980 lineup, is on hand to celebrate the new release Zappa '80: Mudd Club/Munich. You'll hear a first hand account from Mr. Logeman of what actually happened on the floor at the Mudd Club, the night when both Vinnie Colaiuta and Terry Bozzio were in the audience, and how he beat over 50 auditioning drummers to secure his place for the spring/summer 1980 tour. All this, plus a not to be believed story of how the Vaultmeister first crossed paths with David, shortly before this podcast was recorded!
2/24/2023
54:14
The Grandest Wazoo (& Waka Jawaka, too!)
Zappacast celebrates the 50th anniversary of FZ's "big band" period with a deep dive into the just released Waka Wazoo box set! You'll hear from the Vaultmeister himself, Joe Travers, who assembled this comprehensive collection of recordings that show what went into the making of the classic albums, Waka Jawaka and The Grand Wazoo. Eat Those Questions: Host Scott Parker and Phil Surkis are on hand to grill Joe about all things conceptual continuity, including: How did Frank's sound change with Kerry McNabb in the studio? Do the new Dolby Atmos releases follow FZ's original quadriphonic intensions? Who wrote the melody to Uncle Remus? Why did Alex Dmochowski only play bass on these two albums? All that and more! We hope this podcast will provide blessed relief to all those curious about the making of this historical boxset.
12/9/2022
59:25
Frank's Yugoslavian Extravaganza
The Zappacast crew celebrates the new release, Zappa '75: Zagrab/Ljubljana! Joe "Vaultmeister" returns to take Scott Parker and Phil Surkis on a guided tour of this rare band playing in a rare location! Why did FZ fly the band to Yugoslavia in the midst of his fall tour? Why is this the only multitrack recording of this band? Why did FZ strip down his band after the success of the '74 tours? Scott and Phil grill Joe for answers!AND, this podcast may contain the birth of a possible future release!