Tay To Z: A Taylor Swift Podcast

Tay to Z Episode 143: Sad, Beautiful, Tragic
In this episode we chat about "Sad, Beautiful, Tragic" from Taylor's album "Red (Taylor's Version)." We discuss the sadness in this song and how amazing some of the lyrics are. We also agree that this bridge is fantastic. Gossip Gab goes into how Taylor wrote it, and takes a wild guess at who it may be about. Hosts: Devin and GabSound Design: Devin Johnson-Nieporent and Peter Leigh-NilsenTheme Song: Devin Johnson-Nieporent, Peter Leigh-Nilsen, and Eric Johnson