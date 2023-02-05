Tay To Z: A Taylor Swift Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Devin and Gab
Hosts Devin and Gab chat about Taylor Swift's songs in alphabetical order. From "22" to "You're On Your Own Kid." New episodes every Tuesday! Come hang out!
  • Tay to Z Episode 143: Sad, Beautiful, Tragic
    In this episode we chat about "Sad, Beautiful, Tragic" from Taylor's album "Red (Taylor's Version)." We discuss the sadness in this song and how amazing some of the lyrics are. We also agree that this bridge is fantastic. Gossip Gab goes into how Taylor wrote it, and takes a wild guess at who it may be about. Hosts: Devin and GabSound Design: Devin Johnson-Nieporent and Peter Leigh-NilsenTheme Song: Devin Johnson-Nieporent, Peter Leigh-Nilsen, and Eric JohnsonThank you to our Patrons!Ashley Shawn, Jessica Hutter, Cally I, Emily Hugo, Hilary Davies, Brittany Perlmuter, Kaitlyn Carlton, Alan Bass, Jessi Sanders, Blue Magnetic Night, Mona N.J, Valentina Paredes, Jessica Parham, Dana Meyerson, Ashley Moore, Maura Sabini, Kylie Seaton, Katie Macqueen, Michael Gage, Maria Nelson, Suzanne Swierc, Brianne Jones, Jimmy Atwell, Izzie Lund, Kaydi Deutsch, Katie Oxman, Franzi Notz, Trystn Daley, Philip Kim, Sierra Fox, Debra Schane, Natalie Waller, Kory B, Grace Stinson, Katy Harris, Eric L, Jacqueline Sandoval, Katie Brown, Lindsey Garner, Julianne Saltalamacchia, Brooke Redmond, Michelle Hau, Holly Hosie, Andrew Bauman, Nadine Biersack, Bong BongSupport the show
    5/2/2023
    24:08
  • Tay to Z Episode 142: All Of The Girls You Loved Before
    In this episode we chat about "All Of The Girls You Loved Before," a single from Taylor's "Lover" Era. We talk about how much we LOVE this song, but that it is also a little bittersweet to listen to. We connect to it quite a bit, and Gossip Gab goes into who this is about and other songs that could have impacted this one.Hosts: Devin and GabSound Design: Devin Johnson-Nieporent and Peter Leigh-NilsenTheme Song: Devin Johnson-Nieporent, Peter Leigh-Nilsen, and Eric JohnsonThank you to our Patrons!Ashley Shawn, Jessica Hutter, Cally I, Emily Hugo, Hilary Davies, Brittany Perlmuter, Kaitlyn Carlton, Alan Bass, Jessi Sanders, Blue Magnetic Night, Mona N.J, Valentina Paredes, Jessica Parham, Dana Meyerson, Ashley Moore, Maura Sabini, Kylie Seaton, Katie Macqueen, Michael Gage, Maria Nelson, Suzanne Swierc, Brianne Jones, Jimmy Atwell, Izzie Lund, Kaydi Deutsch, Katie Oxman, Franzi Notz, Trystn Daley, Philip Kim, Sierra Fox, Debra Schane, Natalie Waller, Kory B, Grace Stinson, Katy Harris, Eric L, Jacqueline Sandoval, Katie Brown, Lindsey Garner, Julianne Saltalamacchia, Brooke Redmond, Michelle Hau, Holly Hosie, Andrew Bauman, Nadine Biersack, Bong Bong.Support the show
    4/25/2023
    28:59
  • Tay to Z Episode 141: Run
    In this episode we chat about "Run ft. Ed Sheeran" from Taylor's album "Red (Taylor's Version). We talk about how much we love a good collab between these two. We relate to two very different parts of the song, and Gossip Gab tells us how this song came to be! Hosts: Devin and GabSound Design: Devin Johnson-Nieporent and Peter Leigh-NilsenTheme Song: Devin Johnson-Nieporent, Peter Leigh-Nilsen, and Eric JohnsonThank you to our Patrons!Ashley Shawn, Jessica Hutter, Cally I, Emily Hugo, Hilary Davies, Brittany Perlmuter, Kaitlyn Carlton, Alan Bass, Jessi Sanders, Blue Magnetic Night, Mona N.J, Valentina Paredes, Jessica Parham, Dana Meyerson, Ashley Moore, Maura Sabini, Kylie Seaton, Katie Macqueen, Michael Gage, Maria Nelson, Suzanne Swierc, Brianne Jones, Jimmy Atwell, Izzie Lund, Kaydi Deutsch, Katie Oxman, Franzi Notz, Trystn Daley, Philip Kim, Sierra Fox, Debra Schane, Natalie Waller, Kory B, Grace Stinson, Katy Harris, Eric L, Jacqueline Sandoval, Katie Brown, Lindsey Garner, Julianne Saltalamacchia, Brooke Redmond, Michelle Hau, Holly Hosie, Andrew Bauman, Nadine Biersack, Bong Bong.Support the show
    4/18/2023
    16:01
  • Tay to Z Episode 140: Ronan
    In this episode we chat about the song "Ronan" from Taylor's album "RED: Taylor's Version." We talk about the beautiful tribute that this song is and the sadness of losing someone you love.*Disclaimer: In this episode we talk about cancer, childhood cancer and untimely loss. We understand if this episode isn't for you right now.*Hosts: Devin and GabSound Design: Devin Johnson-Nieporent and Peter Leigh-NilsenTheme Song: Devin Johnson-Nieporent, Peter Leigh-Nilsen, and Eric JohnsonThank you to our Patrons!Ashley Shawn, Jessica Hutter, Cally I, Emily Hugo, Hilary Davies, Brittany Perlmuter, Kaitlyn Carlton, Alan Bass, Jessi Sanders, Blue Magnetic Night, Mona N.J, Valentina Paredes, Jessica Parham, Dana Meyerson, Ashley Moore, Maura Sabini, Kylie Seaton, Katie Macqueen, Michael Gage, Maria Nelson, Suzanne Swierc, Brianne Jones, Jimmy Atwell, Izzie Lund, Kaydi Deutsch, Katie Oxman, Franzi Notz, Trystn Daley, Philip Kim, Sierra Fox, Debra Schane, Natalie Waller, Kory B, Grace Stinson, Katy Harris, Eric L, Jacqueline Sandoval, Katie Brown, Lindsey Garner, Julianne Saltalamacchia, Brooke Redmond, Mistie Eslinger, Michelle Hau, Holly Hosie, Andrew Bauman, Nadine Biersack.Support the show
    4/11/2023
    15:58
  • Tay to Z Episode 139: right where you left me
    In this episode we chat about "right where you left me" from Taylor's album "evermore." We talk about how much we love this song and the incredible visual story-telling that Taylor does here. Gossip Gab goes into some theories about the song, and we find that Gab definitely needs to read "Great Expectations."Patron Kaitlyn Carlton joins us for this week's "Swiftie Spotlight." A Swiftie from Australia, she talks about what Taylor's music means to her and all about meeting Taylor at the Speak Now concert!Hosts: Devin and GabSound Design: Devin Johnson-Nieporent and Peter Leigh-NilsenTheme Song: Devin Johnson-Nieporent, Peter Leigh-Nilsen, and Eric JohnsonThank you to our Patrons!Ashley Shawn, Jessica Hutter, Cally I, Emily Hugo, Hilary Davies, Brittany Perlmuter, Kaitlyn Carlton, Alan Bass, Jessi Sanders, Blue Magnetic Night, Mona N.J, Valentina Paredes, Jessica Parham, Dana Meyerson, Ashley Moore, Maura Sabini, Kylie Seaton, Katie Macqueen, Michael Gage, Maria Nelson, Suzanne Swierc, Brianne Jones, Jimmy Atwell, Izzie Lund, Kaydi Deutsch, Katie Oxman, Franzi Notz, Trystn Daley, Philip Kim, Sierra Fox, Debra Schane, Natalie Waller, Kory B, Grace Stinson, Katy Harris, Eric L, Jacqueline Sandoval, Katie Brown, Lindsey Garner, Julianne Saltalamacchia, Brooke Redmond, Mistie Eslinger, Michelle Hau, Holly Hosie, Andrew Bauman, Nadine BiersackSupport the show
    4/4/2023
    41:42

About Tay To Z: A Taylor Swift Podcast

Hosts Devin and Gab chat about Taylor Swift's songs in alphabetical order. From "22" to "You're On Your Own Kid." New episodes every Tuesday! Come hang out!

