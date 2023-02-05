Tay To Z: A Taylor Swift Podcast

Tay to Z Episode 142: All Of The Girls You Loved Before

In this episode we chat about "All Of The Girls You Loved Before," a single from Taylor's "Lover" Era. We talk about how much we LOVE this song, but that it is also a little bittersweet to listen to. We connect to it quite a bit, and Gossip Gab goes into who this is about and other songs that could have impacted this one.Hosts: Devin and GabSound Design: Devin Johnson-Nieporent and Peter Leigh-NilsenTheme Song: Devin Johnson-Nieporent, Peter Leigh-Nilsen, and Eric Johnson