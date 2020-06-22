Deep (and not-so-deep) conversations about home improvement, design, and life at home. Tune in for weekly episodes filled with casual decorating advice, DIY sto...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 183
#183: What's Next, House Vibes, & Yet Another Embarrassing Moment
We’re dropping this random pop-in episode to share one of the most embarrassing tales Sherry has ever told on this podcast. Of course it had to happen in the nicest house we've ever been in (in front of one of Sherry's personal heroes). We’re also listing what's left on our to-do list, and answering the much-asked question: what’s your next big project? Plus, we break down what feels different to us about this house compared to our last one (and the varied impressions you might get about us if you walked in without us being there). Lastly, we each share some recent home-related purchases and the books & tv shows that are keeping us laughing (or biting our nails, but in a good way). Be sure to check out younghouselove.com/podcast-183 for notes, links, and photos from this episode.
8/17/2023
45:46
#182: A Big Catch Up Holiday-ish Special (Surprise!)
So much has happened since we last picked up the podcast mic, so we have a jam-packed show to catch you up on all the things. We're talking house updates, embarrassing stories, renovation plans, and we even worked in some bad metaphorical diagrams (because describing graphs and charts you can't see always goes over well in an audio format). We’re also diving into how house projects have slowed down around here, the remaining projects on our list, and how our attitude towards having less on our to-do list has changed pretty dramatically over the years. Plus an impromptu musical exercise that captured our family's contentment for living in a smaller home, and why Sherry can never show her face in one Florida city again. Also, a fun holiday game and the TV show we’ve been dying to tell you about. Be sure to check out younghouselove.com/podcast-182 for notes, links, and photos from this episode.
12/17/2021
48:36
#181: How The Other House We Considered Came Back Around
There were two houses in our neighborhood that we seriously considered, and today we’re sharing a truly random occurrence that involves the house we didn’t buy. We’re also sharing what we learned from our astrocartography readings. What did the stars say about our move to Florida? Were our readings dead-on or completely off? And what random sentence about a certain mammal made Sherry extremely excited? Plus the tale of a simple outdoor project that took months longer than it should have and the purchase that made us change our tune about outdoor furniture. Also, Sherry did something embarrassing again. Be sure to check out younghouselove.com/podcast-181 for notes, links, and photos from this episode.
8/17/2020
44:28
#180: Decorating In The Era Of Zoom
The sudden boom of video conferencing in all of our lives is giving us a new window through which to view our homes (and the homes of others - from coworkers to celebrities and news correspondents). So what does your Zoom background say about you? And what lengths will we go to when it comes to altering them to make sure nothing weird gets seen by everyone else on the call? We also realized in hindsight that a family trip earlier this year had a pretty major effect on our decision to move to Florida. Plus we explain the big shiny object on our kitchen counter - and Sherry divulges an embarrassing story from her NYC days that she might never live down. Be sure to check out younghouselove.com/podcast-180 for notes, links, and photos from this episode.
6/29/2020
38:56
#179: A Funny Byproduct Of Having To Buy Fewer Products
The perks of downsizing continue to show themselves, including a recent realization we had while shopping for curtains and blinds. It was a pretty dramatic contrast of how shopping for this house is different than our previous ones, and it highlighted some exciting freedoms that come along with that. We also take a look at how pandemics of the past have shaped the way our homes look today, including the origin of things like powder rooms, white kitchens, and higher bed frames. Plus, what we really think of our fancy new Frame TV - and can your birthday really help you pick the right plants? Be sure to check out younghouselove.com/podcast-179/ for notes, links, and photos from this episode.
Deep (and not-so-deep) conversations about home improvement, design, and life at home. Tune in for weekly episodes filled with casual decorating advice, DIY stories, interviews with experts, and a smattering of tips and ideas that can help you simplify, organize, and update your home. Sherry and John Petersik are the married duo who began chronicling their home improvement adventures in 2007 on the blog Young House Love, which spawned two New York Times best-selling books, as well as product lines sold by Target and Home Depot. And, well, now they have a podcast.