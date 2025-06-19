Episode Overview:In this episode, Aileen and Julie reflect on why some people seem naturally happier, while others (like themselves!) are built with layers, reflection, and emotional intensity. Through personal stories, laughter, and a dose of science, they explore how understanding emotional wiring can shift the way we experience happiness and relate to ourselves.They also revisit a metaphor that’s stuck with them for years: are you an onion or a potato? It began as a throwaway comment by Julie's husband, but it’s grown into a powerful framework for understanding the different ways people process life, emotion, and joy.Key Discussion Points:Julie’s sister’s blunt but brilliant advice: “Calm the F down”Why some people feel content with less, while others crave depthThe “onion vs. potato” metaphor: emotional complexity vs. grounded simplicityThe science behind Happiness Set Point Theory and what we can (and can’t) changeHow upbringing, personality, and life experience shape our emotional landscapeWhy it’s powerful to honour your wiring rather than trying to “fix” itThe importance of deep connection, especially when others process differentlyListener Takeaways:Get curious about your emotional blueprint, do you lean toward simplicity or reflection?Understand that overthinkers and seekers aren’t broken… they’re just layeredRelease the idea that happiness is something to earnRecognise the strengths in both “onion” and “potato” typesEmbrace the idea that calm, grounded joy is just as meaningful as complex growthJoin the Conversation:Are you more of an onion or a potato, or somewhere in between? Aileen and Julie would love to hear what resonates.Send them a DM, leave a voicemail, or join their WhatsApp group (link in bio).New here? Subscribe to You Keep Me Sane for honest, layered, and heartfelt conversations every week.BetterHelp Paid Partnership - Get 10% off your first monthIf you’re struggling, consider therapy with our paid partner BetterHelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/youkeepmesane for a 10% discount on your first month of therapy.BetterHelp makes it easy to find a therapist who suits your needs. Their online platform connects you with credentialed therapists, and if your first match isn’t the right fit, you can switch.Links: Follow YKMS Podcast on IG @youkeepmesane.pod Follow YKMS on FB https://www.facebook.com/YouKeepMeSanePod Email us at [email protected]
