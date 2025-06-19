Powered by RND
Aileen Harvey and Julie Fahy
  • When Growth Creates Distance | Sanity Check
    Episode OverviewEver opened up to someone only to be met with silence or worse, a thumbs up emoji? In this Sanity Check, we dive into the disappointment of emotional disconnection, especially when it comes from people we’re close to. We unpack the hard truth: not everyone has the emotional capacity to meet you where you're at - and it’s not about you.This conversation is a compassionate reminder that your vulnerability is not too much, and choosing to protect your peace doesn’t make you cold. It makes you strong.Key Discussion PointsAileen’s story of opening up and getting… nothing backWhy some people simply don’t have the emotional tools to meet youHow growth can make you feel isolated from those who aren’t evolvingLetting go of expectations without letting go of loveReframing disappointment by focusing on boundaries and self-honourWhy protecting your peace is an act of self-respect, not rejectionListener TakeawaysIt's not always personal. People meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselvesYou can't force connection, but you can choose your responseLetting go of the fantasy that others will change creates emotional freedomJoin the ConversationWho in your life struggles to meet you emotionally? How do you handle that disappointment? DM us or leave a voice message—we’re always here to listen.Links: Follow YKMS Podcast on IG @youkeepmesane.pod Follow YKMS on FB https://www.facebook.com/YouKeepMeSanePod Email us at [email protected] Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://www.youkeepmesane.com/subscribe/ Hosts: Aileen Harvey & Julie Fahy Editor: Allia Lenit Galos See https://www.buzzsprout.com/privacy for privacy information Disclaimer: Remember, we’re two friends sharing our personal experiences and discussing everyday challenges. We’re not qualified coaches or therapists, and our content is for general information and supportive conversation only. If you need professional help, please seek advice from a licensed therapist.
  • The Soft Life: Unpacking What It Really Means | YKMS
    Episode OverviewIs it time to stop chasing “having it all” and start redefining what really matters? In this episode, we unpack the growing cultural shift away from hustle culture and into what many are calling the soft life  - a slower, more intentional way of living. We talk honestly about the tension between ambition and rest, how societal expectations have shaped women’s nervous systems, and why the soft life isn’t about giving up, it’s about tuning in.From motherhood and single parenting to invisible labour, work stress, wellness fatigue and everything in between. This conversation is about coming back to what fills you up, not what drains you.Key Discussion PointsWhat the soft life really means and why it’s not lazy or indulgentThe myth of “having it all” and the hidden costs of chasing itHow our nervous systems have been wired for busyness and how to start unwinding thatWhy wellness culture can sometimes add to the burnout, not relieve itThe emotional toll of invisible labour, especially for midlife womenRedefining success and creating space for what truly mattersHow small, daily choices (like a walk, a conversation, a breath) can be radical acts of reclaiming peaceGiving yourself permission to let go of expectations, overcommitments and pressure to proveThe soft life as a rebellion: choosing presence over productivityListener TakeawaysYou don’t need to quit your job or move to the beach. The soft life starts with one choice at a timeRest isn’t selfish, it’s essentiaL,  especially when your nervous system is always “on”You’re not lazy for needing to slow down. You’re wise for listening to what your body and soul actually needIf “having it all” is leaving you scattered and depleted, maybe it’s time to redefine what all means to youJoin the ConversationWe’d love to hear from you. What does rest look like in your life right now? Message us on Instagram or leave a voicemail.And don’t forget to like and subscribe and share this episode with someone you think needs to hear it!BetterHelp Paid Partnership - Get 10% off your first monthIf you’re struggling, consider therapy with our paid partner BetterHelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/youkeepmesane for a 10% discount on your first month of therapy.BetterHelp makes it easy to find a therapist who suits your needs. Their online platform connects you with credentialed therapists, and if your first match isn’t the right fit, you can switch.Links: Follow YKMS Podcast on IG @youkeepmesane.pod Follow YKMS on FB https://www.facebook.com/YouKeepMeSanePod Email us at [email protected] Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://www.youkeepmesane.com/subscribe/ Hosts: Aileen Harvey & Julie Fahy Editor: Allia Lenit Galos See https://www.buzzsprout.com/privacy for privacy information Disclaimer: Remember, we’re two friends sharing our personal experiences and discussing everyday challenges. We’re not qualified coaches or therapists, and our content is for general information and supportive conversation only. If you need professional help, please seek advice from a licensed therapist.
  • Bone-Tired: The Exhaustion We Don’t Talk About | Sanity Check
    Episode Overview:In this candid Sanity Check, Aileen and Julie dive into the kind of exhaustion that sleep alone can’t fix. It’s not just the 3am perimenopause wake-ups, the Prosecco regrets, or the never-ending to-do list - it’s the deeper, invisible load that keeps us wired 24/7.They unpack the toll of being constantly “on,” from anticipating everyone’s needs to never truly switching off, even when the kids are older. Whether it’s playing the role of juggler, chef, therapist, or clown, the emotional and nervous system load of motherhood and midlife deserves to be named and deeply acknowledged.Key Discussion Points:The difference between tiredness and “bone tired” exhaustionWhy full nights of sleep don’t always help and what else might be going onThe constant state of alert that mothers live in, even when no one’s calling their nameHow single parenting, invisible labour, and midlife sensitivity amplify fatigueWhy real rest is more than just sitting down - it’s letting your body fully exhaleListener Takeaways:If you're feeling wiped out despite “doing nothing,” you're not alone or lazyThe mental and emotional toll of being permanently on alert is realIt’s okay to say you’re tired. You deserve rest that actually restores youBeing deeply fatigued doesn’t mean you love your kids any lessRest isn’t indulgent, it’s a necessity for your nervous systemJoin the Conversation:Does this kind of tiredness sound familiar? Have you been carrying a load that no one sees?Send us a DM or an email at [email protected], we’d love to hear how this resonates for you.And if someone in your life needs to hear this, please pass it on.Links: Follow YKMS Podcast on IG @youkeepmesane.pod Follow YKMS on FB https://www.facebook.com/YouKeepMeSanePod Email us at [email protected] Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://www.youkeepmesane.com/subscribe/ Hosts: Aileen Harvey & Julie Fahy Editor: Allia Lenit Galos See https://www.buzzsprout.com/privacy for privacy information Disclaimer: Remember, we’re two friends sharing our personal experiences and discussing everyday challenges. We’re not qualified coaches or therapists, and our content is for general information and supportive conversation only. If you need professional help, please seek advice from a licensed therapist.
  • Harder to Be Happy? It Might Be Your Wiring, Not Your Fault | YKMS
    Episode Overview:In this episode, Aileen and Julie reflect on why some people seem naturally happier, while others (like themselves!) are built with layers, reflection, and emotional intensity. Through personal stories, laughter, and a dose of science, they explore how understanding emotional wiring can shift the way we experience happiness and relate to ourselves.They also revisit a metaphor that’s stuck with them for years: are you an onion or a potato? It began as a throwaway comment by Julie's husband, but it’s grown into a powerful framework for understanding the different ways people process life, emotion, and joy.Key Discussion Points:Julie’s sister’s blunt but brilliant advice: “Calm the F down”Why some people feel content with less, while others crave depthThe “onion vs. potato” metaphor: emotional complexity vs. grounded simplicityThe science behind Happiness Set Point Theory and what we can (and can’t) changeHow upbringing, personality, and life experience shape our emotional landscapeWhy it’s powerful to honour your wiring rather than trying to “fix” itThe importance of deep connection, especially when others process differentlyListener Takeaways:Get curious about your emotional blueprint, do you lean toward simplicity or reflection?Understand that overthinkers and seekers aren’t broken… they’re just layeredRelease the idea that happiness is something to earnRecognise the strengths in both “onion” and “potato” typesEmbrace the idea that calm, grounded joy is just as meaningful as complex growthJoin the Conversation:Are you more of an onion or a potato, or somewhere in between? Aileen and Julie would love to hear what resonates.Send them a DM, leave a voicemail, or join their WhatsApp group (link in bio).New here? Subscribe to You Keep Me Sane for honest, layered, and heartfelt conversations every week.BetterHelp Paid Partnership - Get 10% off your first monthIf you’re struggling, consider therapy with our paid partner BetterHelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/youkeepmesane for a 10% discount on your first month of therapy.BetterHelp makes it easy to find a therapist who suits your needs. Their online platform connects you with credentialed therapists, and if your first match isn’t the right fit, you can switch.Links: Follow YKMS Podcast on IG @youkeepmesane.pod Follow YKMS on FB https://www.facebook.com/YouKeepMeSanePod Email us at [email protected] Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://www.youkeepmesane.com/subscribe/ Hosts: Aileen Harvey & Julie Fahy Editor: Allia Lenit Galos See https://www.buzzsprout.com/privacy for privacy information Disclaimer: Remember, we’re two friends sharing our personal experiences and discussing everyday challenges. We’re not qualified coaches or therapists, and our content is for general information and supportive conversation only. If you need professional help, please seek advice from a licensed therapist.
  • Saying NO - Why Is It So Hard? | Sanity Check
    Episode OverviewThis listener-inspired Sanity Check explores the discomfort so many of us feel when it comes to saying no or speaking honestly. Aileen and Julie unpack the messy middle between people-pleasing and genuine empathy, and explore the deeper fears—like judgment, rejection, or letting someone down—that keep us stuck in yes-mode even when we're at capacity.Whether you're someone who always says yes out of habit, fear, or heart, this episode offers research-backed insights and gentle reminders that you're not alone—and that boundaries are not a betrayal of kindness.Key Discussion PointsWhy we feel guilt or anxiety about saying no—even when it’s justifiedThe tug of war between wanting to help and protecting our own peacePeople-pleasing vs. empathy—how to know what’s really driving youSocial rejection, shame, and conditioning: What the research saysThe power of pausing and checking in with your actual capacityHow guilt can sometimes be a sign of growthSpeaking honestly with kindness and clarityListener TakeawaysSaying no doesn’t make you selfish—it makes you honestNotice when discomfort is old programming, not a present-day truthAsk yourself: Am I afraid of being judged? Or am I truly concerned for the other person?Treat yourself like you’d treat a friend: with understanding and compassionGrowth can feel like guilt—especially when you're not used to honouring your own needsJoin the ConversationHave you struggled with saying no or speaking up? What helps you navigate the guilt? Drop us a message or leave us a DM—we’d love to hear your thoughts and stories. Let’s make boundary-setting feel a little less lonely.Links: Follow YKMS Podcast on IG @youkeepmesane.pod Follow YKMS on FB https://www.facebook.com/YouKeepMeSanePod Email us at [email protected] Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://www.youkeepmesane.com/subscribe/ Hosts: Aileen Harvey & Julie Fahy Editor: Allia Lenit Galos See https://www.buzzsprout.com/privacy for privacy information Disclaimer: Remember, we’re two friends sharing our personal experiences and discussing everyday challenges. We’re not qualified coaches or therapists, and our content is for general information and supportive conversation only. If you need professional help, please seek advice from a licensed therapist.
For 8 years, Aileen and Julie have been each other's sounding board from opposite sides of the globe – Aileen in London and Julie in Melbourne.They have navigated everything – motherhood, relationships, menopause, health, grief, and everything in between – through daily voice messages. These exchanges often became lifelines, and now they share that space with their listeners.In You Keep Me Sane, Aileen and Julie hold honest conversations on life's challenges, growth, and connection. They lend an ear and share heartfelt insights, creating a space that allows both them, and you, to be human.Listeners are encouraged to write in with their own experiences and topics, becoming part of the conversation that feels like a chat with close friends.
