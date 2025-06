The Soft Life: Unpacking What It Really Means | YKMS

Episode OverviewIs it time to stop chasing “having it all” and start redefining what really matters? In this episode, we unpack the growing cultural shift away from hustle culture and into what many are calling the soft life - a slower, more intentional way of living. We talk honestly about the tension between ambition and rest, how societal expectations have shaped women’s nervous systems, and why the soft life isn’t about giving up, it’s about tuning in.From motherhood and single parenting to invisible labour, work stress, wellness fatigue and everything in between. This conversation is about coming back to what fills you up, not what drains you.Key Discussion PointsWhat the soft life really means and why it’s not lazy or indulgentThe myth of “having it all” and the hidden costs of chasing itHow our nervous systems have been wired for busyness and how to start unwinding thatWhy wellness culture can sometimes add to the burnout, not relieve itThe emotional toll of invisible labour, especially for midlife womenRedefining success and creating space for what truly mattersHow small, daily choices (like a walk, a conversation, a breath) can be radical acts of reclaiming peaceGiving yourself permission to let go of expectations, overcommitments and pressure to proveThe soft life as a rebellion: choosing presence over productivityListener TakeawaysYou don’t need to quit your job or move to the beach. The soft life starts with one choice at a timeRest isn’t selfish, it’s essentiaL, especially when your nervous system is always “on”You’re not lazy for needing to slow down. You’re wise for listening to what your body and soul actually needIf “having it all” is leaving you scattered and depleted, maybe it’s time to redefine what all means to youJoin the ConversationWe’d love to hear from you. What does rest look like in your life right now? Message us on Instagram or leave a voicemail.And don’t forget to like and subscribe and share this episode with someone you think needs to hear it!BetterHelp Paid Partnership - Get 10% off your first monthIf you’re struggling, consider therapy with our paid partner BetterHelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/youkeepmesane for a 10% discount on your first month of therapy.BetterHelp makes it easy to find a therapist who suits your needs. Their online platform connects you with credentialed therapists, and if your first match isn’t the right fit, you can switch.Links: Follow YKMS Podcast on IG @youkeepmesane.pod Follow YKMS on FB https://www.facebook.com/YouKeepMeSanePod Email us at [email protected] Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://www.youkeepmesane.com/subscribe/ Hosts: Aileen Harvey & Julie Fahy Editor: Allia Lenit Galos See https://www.buzzsprout.com/privacy for privacy information Disclaimer: Remember, we’re two friends sharing our personal experiences and discussing everyday challenges. We’re not qualified coaches or therapists, and our content is for general information and supportive conversation only. If you need professional help, please seek advice from a licensed therapist.