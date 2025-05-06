What if your dreams could land you in jail?

In The Dream Hotel, Laila Lalami imagines a world where the government has access to data about people's dreams … and uses it to decide if someone is likely to commit a crime. When Laila's protagonist, Sara, is flagged as high risk, she’s sent to a retention centre and subjected to constant surveillance. Laila talks to Mattea Roach about her interest in dreams, the dangers of invisible data collection and her multilingual journey to writing. If you enjoyed this conversation, check out these episodes:We can still avoid a tech dystopia — here’s howNnedi Okorafor: Bringing a writer to life in Death of the Author