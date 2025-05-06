Writing about catastrophe gives Madeleine Thien courage
As a child, Madeleine Thien loved to sit on her father’s lap as he flipped through the newspaper. Later on, she became fascinated by the newspaper archives at the Vancouver Public Library. Her exploration of history and storytelling continues with novels such as Do Not Say We Have Nothing. Now she's back with her long-awaited new novel, The Book of Records. The book questions the very nature of time, asking how great thinkers like Hannah Arendt lived through catastrophes of the past — and what they can tell us about surviving today. Want to know why Madeleine loved our interview with Cory Doctorow? Take a listen here:We can still avoid a tech dystopia — here’s how
--------
36:23
Fighting for an unlawful love in Uganda
Iryn Tushabe says she loves Uganda “like a problem.” Her debut novel, Everything Is Fine Here, dives into what exactly those words mean. Aine is coming of age at a boarding school in Uganda … and her world is turned upside down when she learns that her beloved older sister is gay. She’s happy to see her sister in love, but disapproving parents and a hostile culture complicate her ideas of love and faith. Iryn joins Mattea Roach to talk about queer culture in Uganda, her complex relationship with religion and the folklore that inspired the story.If you enjoyed this conversation, check out these episodes:In the Caribbean, secret lives come at a costEmily Austin: Would life be easier as a rat? And other ways to escape adulthood
--------
32:05
NOT CLICKBAIT! She stole her dead twin sister’s identity!?
Inspired by her own experience as a skincare influencer, Liann Zhang’s debut novel, Julie Chan is Dead, is a wild ride into the world of social media. Julie Chan’s estranged twin sister Chloe is a famous mega-influencer … while Julie leads a less glamorous life. When Chloe mysteriously dies, Julie makes a split-second decision to take over her life. She’s suddenly thrust into the world of luxury skincare and toxic influencer cliques — all while trying to stay undetected as the nobody that she actually is. If you enjoyed this conversation, check out these episodes:Pitbull, Scarface and a whale walk into a book Curtis Sittenfeld is fascinated by fame
--------
29:57
What if your dreams could land you in jail?
In The Dream Hotel, Laila Lalami imagines a world where the government has access to data about people's dreams … and uses it to decide if someone is likely to commit a crime. When Laila's protagonist, Sara, is flagged as high risk, she’s sent to a retention centre and subjected to constant surveillance. Laila talks to Mattea Roach about her interest in dreams, the dangers of invisible data collection and her multilingual journey to writing. If you enjoyed this conversation, check out these episodes:We can still avoid a tech dystopia — here’s howNnedi Okorafor: Bringing a writer to life in Death of the Author
--------
36:29
Meet the winner of the 2025 CBC Short Story Prize
You may not be familiar with Dorian McNamara yet … but his story, You (Streetcar at Night), is the winner of the 2025 CBC Short Story Prize. If you’ve spent time in Toronto, you’ll know its trademark red streetcars. Dorian grew up on those streetcars, which is why he chose one as the backdrop for his story of a young transgender person reflecting on their first relationship. Dorian and Mattea Roach talk about reflecting on transition, what he loves about Halifax and what winning this prize means for him. You can read Dorian’s winning story here.
When the book ends, the conversation begins. Mattea Roach speaks with writers who have something to say about their work, the world and our place in it. You’ll always walk away with big questions to ponder and new books to read.