This week Meghan, Ryan and Daryl are joined by the one and only Justin Trainor aka j.bird music! Justin talks about what it was like being the musical director of the timeless tour.

This week Meghan, Ryan, and Daryl are trying to bounce back from the MSG craziness. They don't know where they're are, but they're having fun. Following MSG they had Cleveland and Toronto shows back to back!

This week Ryan and Daryl catch up on post tour life. Daryl got Ryan an amazing gift for crushing in on the tour, and Ryan goes into detail on what that life changing gift was, and they answer some voicemail's.

This week Meghan is back and is ready for a few upgrades.. she also reveals that she regrets getting a little too much Botox. Daryl talks about his time on set with Jim Cummings and Ryan talks about his new girlfriend Megumi!

This week Meghan and Ryan catch up and talk about life, friendships, and gratitude. Ryan has a heart to heart with Meghan, bringing her to tears and Meghan explains why she doesn't feel like an adult.

About Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor

On Workin' On It, Meghan Trainor, her big brother Ryan, and Husband Daryl Sabara get more honest than ever before. The family trio takes on a new topic each week, shares their stories, and brings listeners into the conversation. From becoming a new mom, to navigating Hollywood, to mental health, and everything in between, Meghan, Ryan, Daryl and friends get into the nitty gritty of their lives and leave no details behind. Prepare to laugh, cry, and hopefully learn something new. Executive Producers, Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainor. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/