Who Trolled Amber: Live

"Misinformation, disinformation, and trolling campaigns are not just a celebrity story. They are everywhere. They affect how we see reality online."In a year when four billion people are heading to the polls, and with the World Economic Forum warning that online misinformation is the most severe risk the world faces, Who Trolled Amber? shines a light on the shady industry of social media manipulation. It reveals how bots and trolls can sway opinions from celebrity trials to general elections.On June 12th Alexi Mostrous will be joined by Jen Robinson, Amber Heard’s lawyer, and Gina Neff, Executive Director of the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge in the Tortoise newsroom to discuss Who Trolled Amber? and give their insights into the world of online disinformation and its effect on all of our everyday lives. You can book your place here, to attend in person or online. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.